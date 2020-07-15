DAVID RAY KUSTANBORTER

David Ray Kustanborter, age 79 of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. after a long battle with cancer. David was born to Chester and Mary Kustanborter in Chanute, Kansas on December 5, 1940.

On April 20, 1958, David married the love of his life, Vergie Petty. They were married 62 years. Together they had four daughters, Terry Stacy, Linda Betts, Cheryl Rowden, and Brenda Andrews. David and Vergie Kustanborter moved to Bullhead City in October of 1972 at which time he went to work for Dunton Motors and eventually opening his own business, Dave's Kustom Kar Kare.

David was preceded in death by his father, Chester Kustanborter; mother, Mary Kustanborter; sister, Kathy Kustanborter; and daughter, Cheryl Rowden.

David is survived by wife, Vergie Kustanborter of Bullhead City, Arizona; daughters, Terry Stacy and Linda Betts, both of Bullhead City, Arizona, Brenda (Rod) Andrews of Kingman, Arizona; brother, Jerry Kustanborter of Chanute, Kansas; sister, Judy Whitworth of Chanute, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Rudy Lopez, Brandy Castenada, David wood, Scotty Rowden, Brandon Rowden, Misty Andrews, James Stacy, and Jewel Stacy; six great-grandchildren, Steven Castenada Jr., Isabel Lopez, Nathan Lopez, Jaden Noonan, Tyler Noonan, and Madison Stacy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all his numerous friends during his journey in life. He will be greatly missed by all.

Services to be held at a later date.

