David Todd Leonard, 49 years young, of Fort Mohave, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Novato, Calif. of complications from several strokes and an undiagnosed severe sleep apnea condition. He was born December 4, 1970 in Torrance, Calif.

David moved to Fort Mohave, Ariz. in 1989 to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a firefighter. David retired as Captain at Fort Mohave-Mesa Fire Dept., due to conditions from cancer in 2005. During his retirement he was giving more attention to his love of music by building his equipment and practicing being a D.J., which he always performed at family and friends' gatherings and special occasions. He fought for three long months, but the debilitating conditions from the mini strokes were more than his body could conquer. David would approach many heated or simple situations by applying a quote, "When fighting fire with fire, remember that the fire department uses water." (author unknown)

He was preceded in death by his father, Woody; brother, Jim; grandparents, Herb and Lois Sherwood.

He is survived by his son, Trevor (Marcia) of Fort Mohave, Ariz.; daughters, Kaeli (Fabian) of Needles, Calif. and Kiana of Anaheim, Calif.; fiance, Lisa Mayse of Novato, Calif; mother, Judie Leonard of Fort Mohave, Ariz.; step-father, Gary Yoshiki of Gardena, Calif.; sister, Susan (Chuck) Vedra of California City, Calif; three granddaughters, RaeLynn, Elliana, Penelope; one grandson, Dave; uncle, Roy (Jeri) Sherwood of St. Charles, Mo.; godson, Jason Campbell of Novato, Calif.; and many other family and friends throughout the country.

Due to Covid19, memorial services are tentatively planned for Sunday, November 1, 2020 for the tri-state area, destination to be determined; and a memorial in Torrance, Calif. on Monday, January 11, 2021, with destination to be determined. There will be plenty of notice for both "Celebrations of Life".

