DEBORAH K. MARSHALL
1963 - 2020
DEBORAH K. MARSHALL
Deborah K Marshall, age 57, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Bullhead City, Ariz.
Debbie was a 1981 graduate of Lawrence High School. She went on to earn an Associates degree in Restaurant & Hotel Management from Johnson County Community College in 1986 and again attended college at the Montana State University program for Public Relations & Communications in 2009. She was an amazing writer and journalist and worked for her local newspaper during her studies at Montana State.
Debbie was preceded in death by her beloved sisters Catrina and Jo Ann; and her parents, Catherine and Robert "Bob" Mowery.
She is survived by her daughter, Catrina (and fur daughter "Roxy") as well as her grandchildren, Abigail (age 13), Kalen (age 7), and Sebastian (age 2) who made up the entirety of her world.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online on Dec. 1, 2020.
