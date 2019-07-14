DEBORAH L. TAGGART
Deborah L. Taggart, age 67, a 40+ year resident of Fort Mohave, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1952 in Cody, Wyoming.
Debbie was a nail tech, she also worked for the United Way of Laughlin. She was a Teachers Aide for Ft. Mohave Elementary School, and a Soccer Mom.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Bill and Mary Lou Kimes.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Todd S. Taggart.; daughter, Kristen Taggart of Fort Mohave, Ariz.; sons, Todd S. Taggart II, Lee (Natosha) Taggart, and Cody Taggart, all of Fort Mohave, Ariz.; brother, John (Linda) Kimes of Denver, Colo.; sister, Claudia (Greg) Golden of Joliet, Mont.; grandchildren Cole Taggart, Koby Atlas, Austin Atlas, all of Bullhead City, Ariz, Jax Taggart of Needles, Calif, Quinn Taggart, Liam Taggart both of Fort Mohave, Ariz; and many nieces and nephews in Montana.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Chapparal Country Club at the Clubhouse.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from July 14 to July 21, 2019