DELBERT CROSBY
Delbert Crosby, age 89, a 25-year resident of Fort Mohave, Arizona passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1930 in Spokane, Washington.
Delbert, was in uniform for 43 years, and retired from the U.S. Army as a ROTC Instructor.
He was preceded in death by his mother; brother; sister; and nephew.
Delbert is survived by three nieces, Nancy Kerns of Fort Mohave, Ariz., Natalie Kerns of Fort Mohave, Ariz. and Lynn Dorgone of Plano, Texas; and many other nieces and nephews.
Interment was at Fairmont Memorial Park in the family plot in Spokane, Washington.
Arrangements were by Desert Lawn Memorial in Mohave Valley, Ariz.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2020