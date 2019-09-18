DENVER WAYNE KING
Denver Wayne King, age 83, a 25-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born on February 16, 1936 in Newport, Ark.
Wayne retired from ROHR Industry (Aerospace Ind.). He loved fishing, camping, and being with his family. Wayne loved his wife and family more than words can say. He was married to Shirley for 52 years and has finally reunited with her.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Shirley Ann King; daughter, Patsy; and son, Steven.
He is survived by his daughters, Nancy King, Vicki Frost, Chrisie (Mike) DeLashmit, and Tammy Phillips; sister-in-law, Joan (Jim) Dickey; 9 grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; nephews, Ricky and Billy Lindig; nieces, Pam Hernandez and Susan Lindig.
Celebration of Life will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his house, 1439 Colina Dr., Bullhead City, AZ.
