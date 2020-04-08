Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANA LYNN DOUGLAS RUPE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DIANA LYNN DOUGLAS RUPE

Diana Lynn Douglas Rupe, age 75, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Olivia White Hospice Home in Flagstaff, Ariz. She was born on November 16, 1944 in Bakersfield, Calif. and was the daughter of the late Harold and Sara Douglas.

Diana was a long-time resident of Needles, Calif. and a graduate of Needles High School, class of 1962. She worked for Southern Cal Gas in Needles until her marriage to Needles resident Jim Rupe in 1964. She went to work for the Needles Unified School District in 1985 and was the Needles High School principal's secretary when she retired in 2002. Jim and she moved to Flagstaff in 2005 and he passed away in 2016.

Diana was a member of the Needles United Methodist Church and the Trinity Heights Methodist Church in Flagstaff

where she sang in the choirs at both churches. She was involved in Needles Parents and Coaches Baseball Association and Needles Boy Scout Troops. While in Flagstaff, Diana became involved in oil painting at Northern Arizona University and won several awards for her work.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Jeffrey.

Diana is survived by her two sons, Michael (Kim) of Flagstaff and Christopher of Mohave Valley, Ariz.; granddaughters, Autumn of Flagstaff and Kinsley of Mohave Valley, Ariz.; sister, Christine (Bruce) of Todos Santos, Mexico; In-laws, Donnie and Jo Rupe of Needles, Calif. and Ann Hunt of Catalina, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

Services will be held at a later date.

