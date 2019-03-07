Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANE ROGERS. View Sign

DIANE ROGERS

Today our family says goodbye to a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend. Diane passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, quietly in her home surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 75.

Born in Lemon Grove, California, Diane moved to Bullhead City in 1968 where she spent 51 years raising four children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Diane was preceded in death by her daughter Carol Reynolds; and only son, Patrick "Pat" Rogers.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, James Rogers; three daughters, Dolly Klein, Dena and Dixie Rogers.

Diane was a homemaker devoted to the well being of her large family including helping her children raise four granddaughters, Amanda Klein-Murray, Vanessa Rogers, Kristin Lawicka and Kasey Huseman; and one grandson, Alex "AJ" Rogers; five small great-grandchildren, Nizhoni and Zarina Murray, Avery and Owen Lee and Jaxson Lawicka; Diane's sisters, Jeanne Covel and Sharron Connery who will miss her dearly; sisters-in-law, Virginia Hunter and Carolyn Rogers; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

We will greatly miss her sassy humor, loving letters, birthday cards, delicious recipes and garden full of vegetables and flowers along with her warm laugh, loving smile and friendly advice.

