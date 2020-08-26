1/1
DONALD BROWN
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Brown, age 88, of Needles, California, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born in Corona, California on January 19, 1932 to Laurence and Thelma Brown.
Don graduated from Needles High School class of 1950. He married the love of his life, Carol Barker, and the two spent 45 years of wedded bliss together. Donald successfully owned and operated DL Brown Construction for 55 years.
In his free time, Don enjoyed golfing and rock hunting/collecting. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge #1608 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Needles. Don was a lifelong resident of Needles and he will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; step-children, Jennifer, Laurie and Joe; grandchildren, McKenzie and Landon; and great-granddaughter, Demi.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Don's family at www.dignitymemorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary
222 E Street
Needles, CA 92363
7603262323
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved