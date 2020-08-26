Donald Brown, age 88, of Needles, California, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born in Corona, California on January 19, 1932 to Laurence and Thelma Brown.
Don graduated from Needles High School class of 1950. He married the love of his life, Carol Barker, and the two spent 45 years of wedded bliss together. Donald successfully owned and operated DL Brown Construction for 55 years.
In his free time, Don enjoyed golfing and rock hunting/collecting. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge #1608 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Needles. Don was a lifelong resident of Needles and he will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; step-children, Jennifer, Laurie and Joe; grandchildren, McKenzie and Landon; and great-granddaughter, Demi.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Don's family at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Services were placed in the care of Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary.