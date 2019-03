DONALD J. COYLE1928 TO FEBRUARY 15, 2019Who was Donald J. Coyle?Donald was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1928 and raised by his grandparents, Laura and Patrick Coyle and attended schools in Milwaukee, Wisconsin throughout High School. Don was a safety cadet and captain of the various grades in school. At age 12 Don worked at the Milwaukee Journal, the A & P store, and the Milwaukee Fruit Ranch, where beautiful fruit baskets were created. In the years following, Don worked at Miller Brewing Company as a sales representative when the girl on the moon was chosen as the new logo. Don earned the rank of Eagle Scout and then joined the U.S. Army National Guard in the Red Arrow Division. He retired as a Major after serving 23 years. He then moved to California where he was promoted to Vice President of Title Insurance & Trust Co. and experienced the Northridge Earth Quake in California where he lived for 51 years.Don and Mary Ann were married for 66 years and raised two children, Mark Coyle and Kathleen Coyle. He passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 in Laughlin, Nevada at the age of 90. At his time of death he was surrounded by his loving family, his son, daughter, granddaughter, Kelsea, and two grandsons, Nathan and Ethan.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Don's name to ASPCA. aspca.org. Funeral arrangements are planned for 10:00 am (Nev. time) on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church in Laughlin, Nev.Father Charles Urnick will be officiating along with Deacon Dan.