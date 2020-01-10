DONALD PAUL HOYLE
Donald Paul Hoyle, age 70, passed away on January 4, 2020. He was in his home surrounded by his family.
Don was in the Army from 1967 to 1971 and served in the Vietnam War. Upon returning, Don became an elementary school teacher for 38 years. He was proud to have taught at Needles Unified School District for 28 of those years.
He is survived by his wife, Sheri; two sons, Erik and Jason; stepson, Anthony; brothers, Bill and Bob; as well as his grandchildren, Cynthia, Mason and Emma.
A service for Don will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1664 Central Ave., Bullhead City, Arizona.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers to donate to the .
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jan. 10 to Jan. 22, 2020