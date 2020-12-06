1/1
DONNA MAE SURACE
1951 - 2020
Donna Mae Surace, passed away at her home on Thursday, November 26, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Dallas, Oregon to Leroy and Betty Eberman Russell on January 3, 1951.
Donna was a loving wife of 35 years. She enjoyed trips back east to visit with family and friends. Donna was an active member of Women of the Moose Chapter #1842. Donna always enjoyed the company of the ladies on meeting nights.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Joseph James Surace of Fort Mohave, Ariz.; daughter, Renne (Chadwick Aswell) Stillwell of Copperas Cove, Texas; son, Vincent Michael (Nicole) Surace of Celoron, N.Y.; grandchildren, Cody Parlato, Gabrielle Parlato, Keely Parlato, Blake'Lee Rivera all of Texas, SSGT Samantha Parlato of N.M., Isaiah Person and Joey Surace both of N.Y.; and one great-grandchild, Land Parlato of Texas.
There will be no services at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
She will be greatly loved and missed by all!

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2020.
