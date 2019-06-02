Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY DIANE "DEEDEE" DELORENZO. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Hope United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

DOROTHY DIANE DELORENZO

Dorothy (DeeDee) Diane DeLorenzo, age 68, of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away at home, supported by Family Care Home Health Hospice and family, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was welcomed into the arms of Jesus after battling cancer for several years. She was born on August 23, 1950 in Meadville, Pa.

DeeDee graduated from Hickory High School in Hermitage, Pa. She attended and graduated with an AA in Nursing and B.S. in Psychology from The King's College in New York. From there she traveled to Holbrook to work at Twin Wells Indian School. After she received her Master's in Education from Northern Arizona University, she taught in the Bullhead City SD #15 for 32 years, retiring in 2006. Since then, she has been involved in Hope United Methodist Church as lay leader, National Audubon bird counts, and the President of the Friends of Bill Williams River and Havasu National Wildlife Refuges.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Ken Black.

She is survived by her husband, Keith of 36 years; sons, Tony (Cassy and granddaughter, Karlee) DeLorenzo, Brandon (Davey) DeLorenzo-Watts; parents, Chuck and Wilma Black; brothers, John (Yolanda) Black and Dan (Sheri) Black; sisters, Becky (Chuck) Horvath and Carol (Richard)

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Hope United Methodist Church.

