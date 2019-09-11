DOROTHY JEAN ACKERLEY
Dorothy Jean Ackerley, age 93, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1926 in Ohio to parents, Beryl (Bob) and Ann Hazelwood.
Dorothy married William Joseph (Bill) Ackerley on December 20, 1950. She was a dedicated church volunteer, bible study leader and counselor at Calvary Church of Needles. Dorothy loved cooking for and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son-in-law, Craig Rowen; great-granddaughters, Hope Emily, Jean Rowen, and Hannah Marie Rowen.
She is survived by her daughter, Billie Jean (Glenn) Essenwanger; grandsons, Derek (Marisa) Rowen and Jeb (Mary) Rowen; four great-grandchildren, Craig Arthur Rowen, Carlie Jean Rowen, Micaela Kateri Rowen, and Isaiah Craig Rowen.
Services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Calvary Church Needles. Interment to follow at Needles Riverview Cemetery.
Special thanks to all she loved and all who loved her!
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sept. 11 to Sept. 25, 2019