Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DOROTHY LOUISE CLAGUE

Dorothy Louise Clague, age 67, of Etowah, NC passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 in Hendersonville. NC following a brief struggle with kidney cancer. She was a daughter of Jerry Ruehle and the late Ruby Erwin Ruehle. She had been a 20-year resident of Ft. Mohave, Arizona and a member of St. John Lutheran Church prior to retiring to NC.

Dorothy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, scrapbooking and cooking for her family. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, planning family vacations, but most of all getting lost in her imagination in her books.

In addition to her father, survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Dan Clague; one son, Cody of North Carolina; three daughters, Keri of Needles, CA, Tosha of El Paso, TX, and Diamond of Brevard, NC; one brother, Jerry Ruehle of Anchorage, AL; one sister, Virginia Ruehle of Valencia, CA; 13 grandchildren and three nephews.

A Memorial Service for Dorothy Clague will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bullhead City, AZ, with Pastor Brandon Larson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1664 Central Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ 86442.

To leave a condolence for the Dorothy Clague family, please visit "obituaries" at DOROTHY LOUISE CLAGUEDorothy Louise Clague, age 67, of Etowah, NC passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 in Hendersonville. NC following a brief struggle with kidney cancer. She was a daughter of Jerry Ruehle and the late Ruby Erwin Ruehle. She had been a 20-year resident of Ft. Mohave, Arizona and a member of St. John Lutheran Church prior to retiring to NC.Dorothy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, scrapbooking and cooking for her family. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, planning family vacations, but most of all getting lost in her imagination in her books.In addition to her father, survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Dan Clague; one son, Cody of North Carolina; three daughters, Keri of Needles, CA, Tosha of El Paso, TX, and Diamond of Brevard, NC; one brother, Jerry Ruehle of Anchorage, AL; one sister, Virginia Ruehle of Valencia, CA; 13 grandchildren and three nephews.A Memorial Service for Dorothy Clague will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bullhead City, AZ, with Pastor Brandon Larson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1664 Central Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ 86442.To leave a condolence for the Dorothy Clague family, please visit "obituaries" at www.moore-fh.com. Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations is caring for the family. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close