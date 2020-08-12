Douglas "Dougy" Cary Pettit, age 78, passed away unexpectedly of pneumonia on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, only days after a hospital admission.

Dougy (aka: Cary to family) was born July 8, 1942 and raised in Omaha, Neb. He moved his Longhorn Trucking business to Ariz. in 1986 and settled in Fort Mohave, retired his trucks several years later and worked for McCormick Construction until his retirement.

Douglas is survived by his wife of 51 years, Karen; son, Douglas Cary Pettit, Jr.; daughters, Lorri Dilley and Ann Laing; grandchildren, Korina and Deizel.

Services will be held at 10 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 9250 S. Ranchero Ln., Mohave Valley, AZ 86440. (928) 768-5959.

