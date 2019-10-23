DOUGLAS L. GOLDY (1959 - 2019)
Service Information
Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel
2620 Silver Creek Road
Bullhead City, AZ
86442
(928)-763-5440
Obituary
DOUGLAS L. GOLDY
Douglas L. Goldy, age 60, a resident of Fort Mohave, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born to parents Raymond and Carol Goldy on April 12, 1959 in Elkhart, Indiana.
He was a 1978 graduate of Concord High School. He was employed as a truck driver with S & S Concrete.
Douglas enjoyed riding Quads, SeaDoo's and his Sandrail.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Goldy; and his brother, Thomas Goldy.
Douglas is survived by his daughter, Jeri Ann Forrest: son, Thomas Goldy; four grandchildren; sister, Christine Moye; brother-in-law, Joseph Moye; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was a kind and warm hearted person,
and loved by all who met him.
A special thanks to Hospice Compassus for all their love and caring, and to his girlfriend, Gina Herrera.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Bullhead City, AZ   (928) 763-5440
