DOUGLAS L. GOLDY
Douglas L. Goldy, age 60, a resident of Fort Mohave, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born to parents Raymond and Carol Goldy on April 12, 1959 in Elkhart, Indiana.
He was a 1978 graduate of Concord High School. He was employed as a truck driver with S & S Concrete.
Douglas enjoyed riding Quads, SeaDoo's and his Sandrail.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Goldy; and his brother, Thomas Goldy.
Douglas is survived by his daughter, Jeri Ann Forrest: son, Thomas Goldy; four grandchildren; sister, Christine Moye; brother-in-law, Joseph Moye; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was a kind and warm hearted person,
and loved by all who met him.
A special thanks to Hospice Compassus for all their love and caring, and to his girlfriend, Gina Herrera.
