DOUGLAS RAY ROBINSON
1933 - 2020
Douglas Ray Robinson, age 87, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born April 23, 1933 to John and Mary Robinson.
Doug married Dorothy Titmus, and they later divorced. He was married to his lovely wife, Dorothy Dalton for 56 years. Doug was a Korean War Vet, and an avid outdoorsman. He lived in Riverview Resort for 21 years and had many friends there. He has nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him greatly.
He was preceded in death by his step-son; daughter-in-law; mother and father; four sisters; two brothers; one grandson; and one great-granddaughter.
He is survived by five children, Mike (Dar) Robinson, Don Robinson, Mark (Terry) Robinson, John (Belinda) Robinson, and Melody Pullen; two step-sons, Kevan (Jennifer) Lyman and Ronnie (Diane) Lyman; sister, Dorothy (Michael) Peterson; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Interment is pending at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in California.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2020.
