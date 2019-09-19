Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. LORENZ F. DEJULIEN DDS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DR. LORENZ F. DEJULIEN DDS

Dr. Lorenz F. deJulien, DDS died peacefully at home on July 13, 2019. Everyone knew him as "Doc", "deJ" and his parents and peers called him Lory.

He loved to stand among friends, tell jokes and laugh. As a boy he raced homing pigeons in competition between San Diego and Yuma with his grandfather Joseph Parry. As a man, he enjoyed city planning and residential real estate, planting trees, raising money for Scouts and YMCA. He committed himself to many civic groups. He built schools with churches in New Mexico and performed dentistry on underprivileged children in Mexico City, Mexico. As a father, he kept busy with his daughters 4-H activities and his son's athletics. His friend, Dr Robb, reflected that "Lory was one of the nation's finest oral surgeons". Professionally, Lory served as president of both San Diego Dental Society and the California Dental Society. Always seeking ways to improve his profession, Lory teamed up with several colleagues and created TDIC, The Dentist's Insurance Company which offers affordable malpractice insurance for working dentists in twenty states today.

To afford college, Lory worked summers in Yosemite. His school days, when he courted Connie, worked and studied, gifted him with fond memories. A graduate of the University of California, home of the Golden Bears, Lory enjoyed taking his family vacationing in the Sierra Nevada's at the alumni campground, Camp Gold. He attended graduate school as a member of the Naval Reserve, graduating from College of the Pacific in San Francisco. His seven years in the Reserve coincided with the beginning of a family of five children, all but one of whom was born at Naval hospitals in Oakland or on Whidbey Island in Puget Sound, where Lory specialized in oral surgery and emergency room procedures. After completing his residency, Lory began a private dental practice in Escondido which lasted 40 years. Throughout his years in practice he traveled to countries around the globe to learn and share new dental procedures. After his first retirement, he returned to dentistry to teach at Loma Linda for a dozen years.

Lory had many activities that he was passionate about, fishing, geology, geography, forestry, farming, and Native American anthropology. He created a digital library of threatened petroglyphs on private lands for the Southwest Museum in Riverside, Calf. He volunteered as a fire watcher in the Cleveland National Forest. He loved music and played the piccolo in his youth and sang bass in the Emmanuel Faith Church choir. He loved golf , baseball, football and nature in all forms.

Believing in all forms of medicine, Lory stretched his expertise into veterinary medicine when he and Dr. Dan studied horse's jaw bones to formulate root canal procedures for racehorses and when he extracted teeth from a brown bear at the zoo.

In his spare time Lory kept an avocado grove as well as several types of citrus and other fruit trees. He was an avid gardener of flowers and vegetables. He used masonry skills to fit and build stunning rock walls at many of his residences.

After his second retirement he and Connie moved to North East Arizona and enjoyed the annual snowfall in Show Low, for nine years before moving to Bullhead City to live along the Colorado River, just a few miles from where he spent much of his childhood visiting his grandparents in Needles. He enjoyed many things here. Topping the list was making new friends, eating blooming onion and ice cream, seeing desert vistas, visiting the Farmer's Market and simply sitting by the river at the beach.

Lory is survived by his wife, Connie; five children; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren

He chose to be cremated and his ashes will be scattered near San Francisco Bay. There will be no formal services

"May he rest in peace, God's good and faithful servant."

