E. LORRAINE MIDDLETON SENESAC

E. Lorraine Middleton Senesac, age 80, a 21-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2019, in Bullhead City. She was born on August 14, 1938 in Miami, Okla.

Lorraine was a loving grandmother of eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling. Her favorite places were Branson, Mo., Nashville, Tenn. and Memphis, Tenn. Music was her passion. She sang karaoke, listened to her favorite band, "Class Act" and attended concerts every chance she got.

She had a beautiful smile and many wonderful friends who enjoyed her company. Her family and friends will miss her dearly.

Lorraine was a retired and former owner of two furniture stores in Hermiston, Ore. She was a member of Elks Lodge and VFW in Bullhead City.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jim Middleton and 2nd husband of five years, Gerald Senesac; and son, Mark Middleton.

Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Jesse) Adams of Tangent, Ore. and Deborah Kacperski of Bullhead City, Ariz; sons, Dwight Middleton and Rusty Middleton of Bullhead City, Ariz.; and sister, Floydean (Robert) Johnson of Blackwell, Okla.

Donations can be made in memory of Lorraine to Elks Lodge in BHC.

Celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Bullhead City Elks Club (off Hancock - 1745 Emerald Road). Published in Mohave Daily News Online on Feb. 23, 2019

