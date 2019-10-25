Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EARL E. "PEARL" MORTIMER. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Veterans Riverside National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

EARL E. MORTIMER

EARL E. MORTIMEREarl E. Mortimer, age 94, a longtime resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz. passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 while surrounded by family. Earl was born in Piggott, Ark. in 1925 to Earl Sr. and Alma.He was a member of the Army Air force serving in World War II . In early life, Earl was married to Phyllis for 56 years. He married Winnie in 2002 and spent the last 17 years by her side. Earl would say "I've been fortunate to have been blessed with two amazing ladies"Earl worked for the Standard Register for 32 years. In 1981 he was Master of the Lodge for Upland /Mt Baldy Masonic Lodge #419. Earl was a member of the Al Malaikah Guard Los Angeles, the order of the Jesters and the Mohave Mini Car Club. He loved volunteering at the Shrine Circus every year.Earl was an avid golfer, baseball player (catcher), fisherman and loved to play the slots at the Avi. When asked how he was doing Earl would say "Pretty good for a young guy".Earl was preceded in death by his brothers, Gaylon and Richard.He is survived by his wife, Winnie; son, Danny (Janelle); his daughters, Annmarie and Robin; he was loved by his grandchildren, Casey (Joe), Dominic (Joy), Ryan, Tom, Rob, Dana, Tammy, Shawn and Laura.Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Veterans Riverside National Cemetery. A celebration of Earl's life will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Mortimer's home. Earl the "Pearl" was truly a great man, whom many were lucky to know. We will miss and love you Earl. Rest in peace.

