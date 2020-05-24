EARL MARION YAMAMOTO
Earl Marion Yamamoto, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Bullhead City, Arizona. He was born August 3, 1945 in Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii to Alice Yamamoto.
Earl proudly served our country in the United States Army Special Forces. He was a Paratrooper and served two tours during the Vietnam War and was a member of the VFW.
He was a college graduate and was a Certified HVAC/Refrigeration Technician, Certified Electrician, Certified Welding Instructor and Licensed Photographer. Earl enjoyed cooking and loved watching sports.
He was preceded in death by his Mother and Aunt, Jane Yamamoto.
Earl is survived by his wife, Marlis Maria Horne Yamamoto; sons, Peter (Annaclaudia) Rossbach of Sao Palo, Brazil, Philbert (Sebina) Yamamoto of Munchen, Germany, and Frank (Lelith) Yamamoto of Tawala, Panglao Bohol, Philippines; daughters, Michaela (Lyle) Fulgium of Burdett, Kan., Barbara Jones and Sabrina (Michael) Prince of Bullhead City, Ariz.; sister, Bertha (Paul) Yamada of Honolulu, HI; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends. .
Earl was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather who loved spending time with family.
The Yamamoto family would like to thank all from near and far for all their kind words, contributions, sympathy, understanding, love, support and prayers in their time of sorrow.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Yamamoto family at dignitymemorial.com
Earl Marion Yamamoto, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Bullhead City, Arizona. He was born August 3, 1945 in Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii to Alice Yamamoto.
Earl proudly served our country in the United States Army Special Forces. He was a Paratrooper and served two tours during the Vietnam War and was a member of the VFW.
He was a college graduate and was a Certified HVAC/Refrigeration Technician, Certified Electrician, Certified Welding Instructor and Licensed Photographer. Earl enjoyed cooking and loved watching sports.
He was preceded in death by his Mother and Aunt, Jane Yamamoto.
Earl is survived by his wife, Marlis Maria Horne Yamamoto; sons, Peter (Annaclaudia) Rossbach of Sao Palo, Brazil, Philbert (Sebina) Yamamoto of Munchen, Germany, and Frank (Lelith) Yamamoto of Tawala, Panglao Bohol, Philippines; daughters, Michaela (Lyle) Fulgium of Burdett, Kan., Barbara Jones and Sabrina (Michael) Prince of Bullhead City, Ariz.; sister, Bertha (Paul) Yamada of Honolulu, HI; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends. .
Earl was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather who loved spending time with family.
The Yamamoto family would like to thank all from near and far for all their kind words, contributions, sympathy, understanding, love, support and prayers in their time of sorrow.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Yamamoto family at dignitymemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 24 to May 31, 2020.