EARL MARION YAMAMOTO
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EARL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EARL MARION YAMAMOTO
Earl Marion Yamamoto, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Bullhead City, Arizona. He was born August 3, 1945 in Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii to Alice Yamamoto.
Earl proudly served our country in the United States Army Special Forces. He was a Paratrooper and served two tours during the Vietnam War and was a member of the VFW.
He was a college graduate and was a Certified HVAC/Refrigeration Technician, Certified Electrician, Certified Welding Instructor and Licensed Photographer. Earl enjoyed cooking and loved watching sports.
He was preceded in death by his Mother and Aunt, Jane Yamamoto.
Earl is survived by his wife, Marlis Maria Horne Yamamoto; sons, Peter (Annaclaudia) Rossbach of Sao Palo, Brazil, Philbert (Sebina) Yamamoto of Munchen, Germany, and Frank (Lelith) Yamamoto of Tawala, Panglao Bohol, Philippines; daughters, Michaela (Lyle) Fulgium of Burdett, Kan., Barbara Jones and Sabrina (Michael) Prince of Bullhead City, Ariz.; sister, Bertha (Paul) Yamada of Honolulu, HI; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends. .
Earl was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather who loved spending time with family.
The Yamamoto family would like to thank all from near and far for all their kind words, contributions, sympathy, understanding, love, support and prayers in their time of sorrow.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Yamamoto family at dignitymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 24 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel
2620 Silver Creek Road
Bullhead City, AZ 86442
9287635440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
May 21, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved