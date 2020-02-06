Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDITH THERESIA MARINUSSEN. View Sign Service Information Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel 2620 Silver Creek Road Bullhead City , AZ 86442 (928)-763-5440 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Redemption Hill Calvary Chapel Interment 1:00 PM Havasu Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

EDITH THERESIA MARINUSSEN

Edith Theresia Marinussen went to be with Jesus on Monday, February 3, 2020 while at home surrounded by her loved ones. Edith was born on January 11, 1929 in Surabaya, Indonesia to Leonardus and Jacoba (Gerritsen) Tismeer. Edith, her husband, and children emigrated from the Netherlands in 1972 and settled in California until 2002, when they moved to Fort Mohave, Ariz.

Before retiring, Edith worked for IBM for several years. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who raised her children to love the Lord. Everyone that met her was blessed by her kind and loving spirit. It was her mission in life to help those in need and make sure everyone whose lives she touched felt loved. She had an incredible sense of humor and never failed to reduce us to fits of laughter when making one of her hilarious comments. She has left an immense void in our lives and will be missed for the rest of our days.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Marinussen; daughter, Peggy Wilson; son, Eugene Marinussen; and grandson, Joey Heredero.

She is survived by her three sons in the Netherlands, Albert Marinussen, Roy Marinussen, and Stan Marinussen; daughters, Jeanette Hancock of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Leonie Marinussen of Fort Mohave, Ariz., and Linda Heredero of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; as well as her loving grand and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Edith's life will be at 11 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Redemption Hill Calvary Chapel with Pastor Charles Short offering words of comfort.

Interment will be at 1 pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Havasu Memorial Gardens.

Services were placed in the care of Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Edith's family at

