E.L. "PETE" LESTER

E.L. "Pete" Lester passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 after reaching the age of 82 years old. After months of failing health he passed away in his home in Golden Valley, Ariz. with his beloved daughter, Renee Lester-Perkins, and dear friend, Cynthia Cullen, by his side.

Pete was predeceased by his parents, Jodie and Bertha Lester; older brother, Jodie Lester; younger brother, Jerry Lester; and ex-wife, Marilyn Lester.

He is survived by his three children, Renee Lester-Perkins, Ron Lester and Daryl Lester; brother, David (Martha) Lester; sister, Dora (Clarence) Herrington; 11 grandchildren, Jason (Valerie) Lester, Nicole Zaino, Neil Lester, Jessica (Kevin) McMillan, Daryl Lester Jr., Justin Lester, Caitlin Lopez, Brittany Lester and Destiny Lester; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his cherished dog, Rascal.

Pete was a kind hearted, humble man who lived a full life. He will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, kind eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and gentle soul. He was an amazing example of integrity and love to all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life is being held for Pete on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the families home. If you would like to attend please contact Renee, Jason or Nikki for location and time information.

