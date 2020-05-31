Elaine Barbara (Gilbert) Wollitz, age 72, lost a short battle with Cancer and passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born on August 8, 1947, and raised in Petaluma, Calif. to Arthur and Dorthy Gilbert.

Elaine graduated from Petaluma High School in 1965 and built a career for herself as a Manager with the United States Postal Service, where she met her husband Michael Wollitz. Elaine was a loving Wife, Mom and Grammy to four beautiful children and six amazing grandchildren. Elaine retired from the Postal Service after 37 years and moved to Laughlin, Nev. where Michael and her enjoyed the retirement life. Grammy loved to spend time with her grandchildren, baking for the holidays with family, suntanning by the pool, spending her Friday's bowling with her friends in the Senior color pins League, and just being the best Grammy.

Elaine's love and compassion will be carried on by her spouse, Michael Wollitz; daughter, Shannon (Wollitz) Wagner; son, Ryan and Michelle Wollitz; son, Chad and Brenda Wollitz; son, Patrick and Tamara Wollitz; brother, Arthur and Marcia Gilbert; and sister, Judy and Wayne Anderson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any Cancer or Pet Foundation of your choice.

