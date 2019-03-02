ELBERT LEWIS DEWITT JR.
Elbert Lewis Dewitt Jr., age 89 years young, passed away at home Tuesday morning, February 19, 2019 surrounded by love.
Elbert was a Korean War veteran and served six years in the Armed Forces of the United States. He was awarded the National Defense Service medal, Army of Occupation medal (Japan), Korean Service medal and Combat Infantryman badge. He was a true patriot and loved by all who knew him He loved spending time with his family, especially the little ones. Also chatting and drinking Budweiser in his garage with family and his friends who were like family to him. His legacy will live on through all who knew and loved him.
Elbert was preceded in death b this son, Donald.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Aurora Dewitt; seven children, Barbara Sue, Linda, Ruben, Vivian, Steve, Jack and Renee; brothers, Kenneth and Nevin; 23 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren; and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held in Elbert's honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the VFW Post #10005 in Bullhead City.
