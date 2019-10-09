Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELDFRID BOWRON. View Sign Service Information Arizona Affordable Funeral Home Cremation, Burial and Transportation Svc 503 Marina Blvd Bullhead City , AZ 86442 (928)-768-7387 Send Flowers Obituary

ELDFRID BOWRON

Eldfrid Bowron, age 88, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Bullhead City, Arizona. She was born on March 7, 1931 in Skei, Norway to Anders and Rakel Viken.

Eldfrid always liked the outdoors. She learned to fish at a young age in the small lake near her home and continued to enjoy fishing well into her fifties. She also enjoyed skiing and hiking in her youth.

She emigrated from Norway at age 20 aboard the SS Stavangerfjord. She learned to play the accordion while living in St. Paul, Minnesota. A few years later she moved to Seattle, where she met and married her husband Jack in 1957.

Eldfrid had a knack for landscaping, photography, and painting. Her paintings were exhibited in art galleries, restaurants, hospitals, and numerous other places in the Seattle area for many years. Jack built the frames in their garage. Her favorite subjects were mountains, seascapes, lakes and streams, trees, snow, flowers, and, in her retirement years, the Arizona desert. She studied with Victoria Savage in the early 1970s and attended one of Sergei Bongart's workshops in Idaho in June 1983. Bongart dubbed her "the fastest brush in the West" after seeing how quickly she painted. The Sunnfjord Art Association hosted a solo exhibition of her work in Førde, Norway in August 1983.

To help build a nest egg for retirement, in 1981 Eldfrid started a carpet cleaning business called Ellie's Steam Cleaning. She and Jack grew the business together then sold it in 1991.

Drawn by the area's arid climate, scenic beauty, and Nevada casinos, in 1999 Eldfrid moved permanently to Bullhead City. She made lots of friends during her two decades there, many while playing keno, her favorite casino game.

She spent the last two years of her life in Sunridge Village Assisted Living in Bullhead City. She always enjoyed playing the piano there, especially for birthday celebrations.

Eldfrid was preceded in death by her husband Jack and her four siblings.

She is survived by one son, Mark of Laughlin, Nevada; one daughter, Linda (Gary Strutz) of West Sacramento, California; and several nieces and nephews. No services are planned. ELDFRID BOWRONEldfrid Bowron, age 88, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Bullhead City, Arizona. She was born on March 7, 1931 in Skei, Norway to Anders and Rakel Viken.Eldfrid always liked the outdoors. She learned to fish at a young age in the small lake near her home and continued to enjoy fishing well into her fifties. She also enjoyed skiing and hiking in her youth.She emigrated from Norway at age 20 aboard the SS Stavangerfjord. She learned to play the accordion while living in St. Paul, Minnesota. A few years later she moved to Seattle, where she met and married her husband Jack in 1957.Eldfrid had a knack for landscaping, photography, and painting. Her paintings were exhibited in art galleries, restaurants, hospitals, and numerous other places in the Seattle area for many years. Jack built the frames in their garage. Her favorite subjects were mountains, seascapes, lakes and streams, trees, snow, flowers, and, in her retirement years, the Arizona desert. She studied with Victoria Savage in the early 1970s and attended one of Sergei Bongart's workshops in Idaho in June 1983. Bongart dubbed her "the fastest brush in the West" after seeing how quickly she painted. The Sunnfjord Art Association hosted a solo exhibition of her work in Førde, Norway in August 1983.To help build a nest egg for retirement, in 1981 Eldfrid started a carpet cleaning business called Ellie's Steam Cleaning. She and Jack grew the business together then sold it in 1991.Drawn by the area's arid climate, scenic beauty, and Nevada casinos, in 1999 Eldfrid moved permanently to Bullhead City. She made lots of friends during her two decades there, many while playing keno, her favorite casino game.She spent the last two years of her life in Sunridge Village Assisted Living in Bullhead City. She always enjoyed playing the piano there, especially for birthday celebrations.Eldfrid was preceded in death by her husband Jack and her four siblings.She is survived by one son, Mark of Laughlin, Nevada; one daughter, Linda (Gary Strutz) of West Sacramento, California; and several nieces and nephews. No services are planned. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close