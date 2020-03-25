Elizabeth Sharp Nichols, age 95, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Harrodsburg, Ky. Betty Lee was born on November 18, 1924 in Los Angeles, Calif. She was the fourth child of the prominent pioneer family of Ben Leavell and Genevieve Kauffman Sharp of Needles, Calif.

Betty graduated from Needles High School in 1942. She attended Occidental College and graduated from Centre College in Danville, KY in 1946. She earned a Masters Degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

She married Hudson McAfee Nichols in 1948. She taught high school in Kentucky and Tennessee. She distinguished herself in both teaching and counseling. She was a member of the Nashville Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. The Nichols family enjoyed traveling. Betty particularly cherished educational tours to Europe with her students.

She is survived by her twin daughters, Nancy (Rick) Nichols Kincade of Atlanta, Ga. and Cynthia Nichols Rosenberger of Orlando, Fla.; sister, Barbara Sharp Reynierson of Danville, Ky; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews including Terri Sharp (Ray) Star, Barbara Sharp McCorkle of Needles, Calif., and Ben L. Sharp of Exeter, Calif.