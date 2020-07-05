ELLEN RAE WILLIAMS HANEGAN JOHNSON

Ellen Rae Williams Hanegan Johnson, age 95, was called home on Monday, June 8, 2020 into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father. She was born in 1925 in Vernal, Utah to parents Lorn and Mary Ruth Williams. She was the third of four children.

Ellen moved with her family to Springille, Utah where she graduated from high school. After high school, she met and married a young Army officer, John Theodore Hanegan in Salt Lake City, Utah and whom she had three children; John Theodore Hanegan II, Patrick and Kathryn. The family moved around the globe as John's assignments changed until he retired from the Army and settled in San Jose, California. Shortly after retiring, John died of a massive heart attack while in the employment of Lockheed Technology.

A few years after John's death she married a former schoolmate, Milo Evans Johnson of Needles, California, who had two children, Glenn and Katheryn. Together they had a son, Paul. While in Needles, Ellen Rae was active in the community. She and Milo managed several self-serve gas stations, while she served in church callings and was a Women's Club member while being a busy mother and grandmother. She loved roses and was honored to be a part of the annual Women's Club Flower Show. She was especially proud of her roses, winning one year. Her favorite rose was the American Beauty and she had several of them growing in her yard. She was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving within several positions of the Relief Society and the Sunday school organizations in the Needles ward. She was a leader and teacher to more than just the members of the church. She was willing to share the wisdom of the church and its leaders with family and friends. Ellen Rae was a community leader. As an active member and Needle's Women's Club President, she chaired rummage sales, flower shows, tea parties and many other events during her years of involvement. Possibly her proudest moment was when the Chamber of Commerce awarded her "Citizen of the Year" for Needles, California.

Ellen Rae was preceded in death by her sister, Enid (Boyd) Hatch; brothers, Ted (Iona) Williams and Boyd (Jean) Williams; her husbands, John T. Hanegan and Milo Johnson; and her son, Patrick Hanegan.

Ellen Rae is survived by her sons, John (Ilona) Hanegan, Glenn (Carmen) Johnson, and Paul (Jessica) Johnson; daughters, Katheryn (Duane, deceased) Wheeler, and Kathryn (Scott) Lewis; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-grandchildren.

Ellen Rae was interred at Riverview Cemetery in Needles, California. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when the current restrictions on gathering have been lifted.

