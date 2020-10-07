EMILIA P. CASAS (1916-2020)

Emilia Paniagua Casas, age 104, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco Mexico to Jose Paniagua and Angela Muro Moreno.

In the 1920's her family immigrated to America. She took care of her baby brother while her family worked picking fruit. Emilia and her husband Roman became U.S. citizens in the early 40's. They lived in Needles, Calif. until the 60's, when they moved to Highland, Calif.

While in Highland, she was employed as a cook at the San Bernardino County Hospital for 10 years, from which she retired. She very much enjoyed needlework of many kinds. One of her favorite pastimes was playing blackjack and push rummy with her family.

Emilia was a very caring and loving mother to her children. Her greatest wish was that all eight children receive a solid Catholic education and graduate from high school with a cap and gown. She was a true and devout Catholic and made sure the entire family received the sacraments. Emilia was a member of the Guadalupana Society and the Sacred Heart Apostolate.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Roman; two eldest sons, Felix and Ernesto; as well as many family members in Mexico and Central California.

She is survived by her children, Bernie Fiori, Ventura Quiroz, Phillip, Steve, and Paul Casas, and Dora Casas Goffman; two sisters, Angie and Tomasita. She will be greatly missed by her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-greats, and 3x great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be celebrated at 9:30 am followed by Holy Mass at 10 am. Services will he held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Church at 10816 Mountain View Ave in Loma Linda. Interment will then follow immediately at Montecito Memorial Park, 3520 E. Washington St. in Colton. Attendees are asked to bring their own folding chairs and masks to wear during the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store