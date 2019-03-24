ESPERANZA M. PINO
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ESPERANZA MEDRANO PINO.
Esperanza Medrano Pino was born January 12, 1911 in Needles, California to parents Carmen Medrano and Maria Elena Luna. She passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019
at the age of 98. She grew up in Needles and married Lucio T. Gonzales and had children Richard, Bobby, Lucy, Virginia and Richie Boy. While in Needles she worked at West End Diner as a maid, waitressed at various restaurants and worked at Needles Municipal Hospital. After that she babysat in her home and raised many children who to this day, kept in touch with her.
She passed away in Chandler, Arizona where she had lived the last couple of years in an assisted living home.
Esperanza is preceded in death by her mother, Maria Elena; father, Carmen Medrano; brothers and sisters, Llamo, Rudy, Flumencio, Demetrio, Valente, Sofia, Teresa, Jose and Leoncia.
She is survived by daughter, Virginia (Paul); son, Richie Boy (Mary); many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-
great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 10 a.m. Grave side services to follow, and reception to follow at the Elks Lodge in Needles.
Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary
222 E Street
Needles, CA 92363
(760) 326-2323
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2019