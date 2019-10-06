Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELYN LOUISE SMITH. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:30 PM Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery Boulder City , NV View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EVELYN LOUISE

Evelyn Louise Smith, age 87, passed peacefully at home into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Evelyn was born in Joplin, Mo. on December 9, 1931 to Everett and Wilma Daniels.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Alfred E. Smith on February 1, 2016. They met in the Air Force during the Korean War and married March 31, 1951. They will be reunited after almost 65 years of marriage.

Evelyn and Alfred moved to Bullhead City, Ariz. in 1998 for health reasons. They were both avid bowlers.

They enjoyed playing Bingo at the Riverside where they became friends with Cathy Vlieg. Cathy gave freely of her time, love and care. We are forever indebted to her for the love and comfort she gave them both.

Evelyn, beloved mother, sister and friend with her infectious smile was loved by many and is missed by all.

Evelyn was predeceased by her brother, Paul Eugene Daniels of Joplin, Mo. in 2011.

Evelyn is survived by her two sisters, Pamela Baker of Tomball, Texas, Pauletta Daniels of Joplin, Mo.; her four children, Jessica L. Yaworski of Minden, Nev., Wesley P. Smith of Las Vegas, Nev., Jennifer J. Burch of Golden Valley, Ariz., Stuart A. Smith of Queen Creek, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two expected; two step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren.

