EVELYN SYLVIA STILLMAN
Evelyn Sylvia Stillman, age 75, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born on February 2, 1944 in Parker, Ariz. to Issac Gonzales and Sadie Brown Mapatis.
Evelyn was a Fort Mojave Indian Tribal Elder. She worked as the head chef for the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. She enjoyed reading, word search, driving in the rain, and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edgar Stillman and Ronald Kormes Sr.; son, Carl Kormes; sisters, Nola Gonzales, Cathleen Gonzales, Jerri Mapatis, and Claudia Mapatis; brothers, Duane Mapatis Sr., Aaron Mapatis, Ivan Gonzales, and Rudy Gonzales.
She is survived by daughter, Diana (Kormes) Sauceda; sons, Ronald Kormes Jr., Jefferson Kormes and Matthew Kormes; sisters, Anita Holmes and Lynn Mapatis; brothers, Douglas Mapatis Jr., Frank Mapatis, and Tony Drennan.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Fort Mojave Tribal Gymnasium. Traditional Tribal Service will immediately follow to Mourning Hall.
Traditional Tribal Cremation will be at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Fort Mojave Tribal Cemetery in Needles, Calif.
Arrangements handled by Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from July 11 to July 18, 2019