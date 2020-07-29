Faith Irene (Hope) Moffitt, age 102, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in San Diego, California. She was born in Meriden, Kansas.

She was a remarkable woman who throughout her entire life exemplified faith, love, and spunk. She was a blessing to both family and friends.

One of her nephews wrote: "Chiney was her nickname given by her father. That's how she was known by so many from her parent's side of the family. Though the name originally had a different meaning, shiny was so appropriate. She had a God-given ability to brighten every life she touched." On her 100th birthday her beloved status was shown by the many people who came to the little town of Needles, California to honor her. Dozens upon dozens of friends and family came from all over to see her and show her how much she meant to them. Eleven nieces and nephews came from Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin to show their love for her. Friends came from far away places. Some of them had ailments that made travel difficult. Still, they came to see her. How well that speaks of her character, of her heart.

She stood by family and friends during good times and bad times. You could count on her to help celebrate the good times and to provide comfort and help during the bad times. She put the needs of her family above her own needs, not because she had to but because of who she was. As a full-time mother she seldom had free time, but later in life she was rarely seen without a book in her hand. The church and God's word were always an important part of her life. Even in her ending days, she found comfort when listening to old hymns and passages from the Bible. She remained thankful and kind to the end, while still making her wishes very clear.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Steve.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Moffitt; son, Stephen Larry (Brenda) Moffitt; three grandsons, Christopher, Derrick (Sabrina), and Brian; and six great-grandchildren.

She will be missed, but her legacy of love will remain.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store