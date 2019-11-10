FORREST R. "MAC" MCKENNA
January 14, 1936 - October 15, 2019
Forrest R. McKenna, age 83, a 21-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away in his home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1936 in North Charleroi, Pa., a son of the late Francis McKenna and Mary Kistler McKenna.
Forrest was a long time resident of Belle Vernon, Pa. He was a 1953 graduate of Charleroi High School and graduated from Penn State Fayette Campus in Criminal Justice. He married Nancy Miller, also of Belle Vernon, on September 14, 1984.
Forrest was a member of Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Bullhead City, was a Fourth-Degree Knights of Columbus, a life member of the Belle Vernon Fire Company, where he served as past president and was a former Belle Vernon councilman. Forrest was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served from 1955-1957. He retired from Monessen Southwestern Railway and the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
Forrest was previously married to Marie Bandini with whom he shares two daughters, Lori Dee Babcock residing in Tieton, Wash. and Lisa Marie Cuthbertson residing in Alexandra, Va.; and one grandson, John B. Cuthbertson. Also surviving is his loving wife, Nancy Miller McKenna, with whom he shared many lasting and wonderful memories together; his siblings, Francis W. McKenna, Floyd G. McKenna, Nancy E. Basile, Shirley R. McKenna and Eileen F. Nucci; and many numerous nieces and nephews.
Forrest (Mac) will always be remembered by many as a wonderful friend, co-worker and a well known, very well liked resident of Belle Vernon for many years.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Bullhead City, AZ. with interment in the Belle Vernon Cemetery at a later date. The Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 700 Broad Avenue,
Belle Vernon is handling arrangements www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019