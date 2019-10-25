Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCIS "CHUCK" GALLAGHER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRANCIS "CHUCK" GALLAGHER

Frances "Chuck" Gallagher age 78, a long time California resident that moved to Laughlin Nev, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 peacefully and on his own terms at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nev.

Chuck committed the last 34 years volunteering his services to Alcoholics Anonymous sponsoring several lucky individuals in sobriety. He made it to 2019 never owning a cell phone and admittedly zero knowledge of social media. He was

a NASCAR follower, a Wall Street encyclopedia, Real estate tycoon, a teacher, incredible provider and the most non judgmental man on earth. He enjoyed many things including, chocolate covered cherries, nightly bowls of ice cream, car auctions, the stock market and long conversations with his kids.

Chuck is survived by two daughters, Marsue (Stephen) Davidson and Michelle (Jeffrey) Sullivan; son, Scott (Jackie) Gallagher; brothers, Michael and Richard Gallagher; sister Patty Rodenberger; lifetime friend and former wife, Rita Gallagher; and his grandchildren, Alec and Hannah Davidson, Evan and Megan Gallagher, Chas, Brendan, and Paige Sullivan

A heart held special thanks to the staff at both Laughlin and Sunrise hospitals for taking such soul nourishing care of our dad during his passing.

Daddy always said, 'Funerals and flowers are for the living, so don't waste your money'. Quite simply he was the last authority on his own departure from this so called life. RIP Daddy and thanks to all for loving our Dad.

