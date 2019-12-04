Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK JAMES JACOBS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRANK JAMES JACOBS

Frank James Jacobs, age 89, of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019, with his loving wife, Marjorie and faithful dog, Penny by his side. He was born on August 2, 1930 in Los Angeles, Calif., to Georgia and Frank Tuffie Jacobs.

Frank grew up in Southern Calif., attended Emery Park grade school and Alhambra High School in Alhambra and then Pasadena City College where he earned an Associate in Business degree. He joined the US Coast Guard in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1953 to serve three more years in the reserve.

In the following years Frank worked for Rocketdyne, Lockheed, Toyota and then Nissan Corporate from where he retired. Frank was a Mason for 64 years.

In Sylmar, Calif. where he made his home for over fifty years, he was Honorary Major, President of the Chamber of Commerce, Kiwani of the Year and received many awards of recognition from City of Los Angeles. In Bullhead City, where he spent the last five years of his life, he was on the Franchise License Commission until his health prevented his participation.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Georgia and Frank Jacobs; brother, George; sister, Betty; adopted son, Allen; and his second wife of forty-three years, Doris.

He is survived by his loving wife and soul mate, Marjorie; two sons, John and Frank, both of California; and four step-children.

There will be no service per Frank's request. Burial at a later date in Eternal Valley, Newhall, Calif.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to the American Kidney Fund.

