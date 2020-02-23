FRANK THOMAS BANKSTON
Frank Thomas Bankston, age 88, a resident of Laughlin, Nevada passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born in Albany, Georgia on August 27, 1931.
In 1965 Frank moved with his family from St. Simons Island, Georgia to Saginaw, Michigan where he became a Master Electrician with Local 557. After retiring in 1993, he and his wife, Janice Bankston moved to Laughlin, Nevada in 1995.
He loved the beauty of the southwest desert, fishing, jeeping and his part-time job with South Pointe Plaza.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Janice Bankston.
Together they had four children, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2020