Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GAIL MARIE COHENNO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GAIL MARIE COHENNO

Gail Marie Cohenno, age 81, a long-time resident of Needles, Calif., passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Gail was born to George and Doris Walters in 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, the second eldest of 16 children.

Gail and her family permanently moved to Needles, California in the early 1950's. Gail graduated from Needles High School and briefly attended junior college in Riverside before marrying Air Force Tech Sergeant Tom Cohenno in 1957.

Gail loved art and music and pursued her interest in both whenever she could squeeze it in between working and raising her five children. Gail was an accomplished seamstress who loved to sew for herself and others; often sharing her knowledge and enthusiasm with her children and family members.

As a military wife she was a staunch supporter of anyone who chose to serve in the military and could empathize with the experiences of military spouses and children. She loved her large family and getting as many members of her family together as possible. Her love of the Catholic faith gave her the persistence to help establish a traditional Catholic chapel in the Needles area.

Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Cohenno; older brother, George; sisters, Norma, Georgia, Ruth and Rosemary: and her parents, George and Doris Walters.

She is survived by her five children, Patricia Campbell of Deer Park, Wash., Thomas Cohenno III of Pasadena, Calif., Mary Medrano of Needles, Calif., George Cohenno of Overton, Nev., and Dorothy Iannuzzi of San Diego, Calif; brothers, Greg Walters and Donald Walters of Fort Mohave, Ariz., Ralph Walters of Meridian, Miss, Leonard Walters, Jerome Walters and Mark Walters of Needles, Calif, Paul Walters of Kingman, Ariz.,; sisters, Laura Moore of Fort Mohave, Ariz., Pat Weart of Needles, Calif., and Dolores Wilfong of Winnemucca, Nev.; and eight grandchildren;

A traditional Mass was held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Graveside services followed at the Needles Cemetery.

GAIL MARIE COHENNOGail Marie Cohenno, age 81, a long-time resident of Needles, Calif., passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Gail was born to George and Doris Walters in 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, the second eldest of 16 children.Gail and her family permanently moved to Needles, California in the early 1950's. Gail graduated from Needles High School and briefly attended junior college in Riverside before marrying Air Force Tech Sergeant Tom Cohenno in 1957.Gail loved art and music and pursued her interest in both whenever she could squeeze it in between working and raising her five children. Gail was an accomplished seamstress who loved to sew for herself and others; often sharing her knowledge and enthusiasm with her children and family members.As a military wife she was a staunch supporter of anyone who chose to serve in the military and could empathize with the experiences of military spouses and children. She loved her large family and getting as many members of her family together as possible. Her love of the Catholic faith gave her the persistence to help establish a traditional Catholic chapel in the Needles area.Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Cohenno; older brother, George; sisters, Norma, Georgia, Ruth and Rosemary: and her parents, George and Doris Walters.She is survived by her five children, Patricia Campbell of Deer Park, Wash., Thomas Cohenno III of Pasadena, Calif., Mary Medrano of Needles, Calif., George Cohenno of Overton, Nev., and Dorothy Iannuzzi of San Diego, Calif; brothers, Greg Walters and Donald Walters of Fort Mohave, Ariz., Ralph Walters of Meridian, Miss, Leonard Walters, Jerome Walters and Mark Walters of Needles, Calif, Paul Walters of Kingman, Ariz.,; sisters, Laura Moore of Fort Mohave, Ariz., Pat Weart of Needles, Calif., and Dolores Wilfong of Winnemucca, Nev.; and eight grandchildren;A traditional Mass was held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Graveside services followed at the Needles Cemetery. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close