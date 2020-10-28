1/1
GARY L. AREND
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARY R. AREND
Gary R. Arend, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born on September 11, 1943 in Phoenix, Arizona to Edmund and Alice Arend. Gary was a beloved husband, father, friend and colleague.
Gary worked for Maricopa County Sheriff's Department for two and a half years, then worked for twenty plus years for the Arizona Highway Patrol (Department of Public Safety-DPS) from which he retired in 1990. He went on to be elected three times to the Bench as the Presiding Limited Jurisdiction Justice (Justice of the Peace) in Bullhead City, Ariz. At retirement in 2002 as Justice of the Peace, he and his wife moved to Williams, Ariz. where they lived for thirteen years before moving to Flagstaff, Ariz.
Gary belonged to the Catholic Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree Knight, the Kiwanis Club, and was Police Officer of the Year (four times), Counselor at the DPS Academy, DPS Firearms instructor, DPS Defensive Driving instructor, and a member of the Arizona Judicial Conduct Board. He was also active in the Catholic Church in Bullhead City and Williams, Ariz.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, three sons, five grandchildren and three brothers.
Services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Parish in Flagstaff, Arizona. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 am and the service will begin at 10:30 am.
The graveside service will follow at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Flagstaff, Ariz. Direction to the reception will be provided at the church and graveside services.
Gary will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Condolences can be offered to the family at: norvelowensmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Rosary
10:00 AM
San Francisco de Asis Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Service
10:30 AM
San Francisco de Asis Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved