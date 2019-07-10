GEORGE EDWARD COCKS, JR.
George Edward Cocks, Jr. of Fort Mohave, Arizona passed away at home with his family by his side on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1930 in Butte, Montana. He was the only child of parents George Edward Cocks, Sr. and Helen Florence Duncan Cocks.
George served as a lineman in the Army during the Korean War from July 1952 to June 1954. After discharge from the Army he married his wife, Patricia Anne Austin on October 9, 1954. They moved frequently during their early years together, but eventually settled in Pollock Pines, California where together they raised their three children.
He began working as a Construction Miner when he left the Army, constructing diversion tunnels for the building of dams including the Folsom Dam in Northern California. He also worked on the Minutemen Missile Silos in Minot, North Dakota. He was a member of the Laborers Union Local #185 in Sacramento, California for over 50 years.
Upon retiring from construction, George worked for the El Dorado Education Department in Placerville, California as a driver transporting disabled children from their homes to school and back. This was a job that he enjoyed immensely.
George loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. Everyone that met him immediately liked him as he had a quiet but friendly way about him with his twinkling blue eyes and a smile that drew people to him.
He was preceded in death by his father, George E. Cocks, Sr. in 1973; mother, Helen F. Cocks in 1947; and step-mother, Grace Jones Cocks in 1991.
George is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Patricia; his son, George Donivan (Nancy) Cocks of Placerville, Calif.: daughter, Patricia Renee Cocks of Citrus Heights, Calif.; son, Stephan Gregory (Kathleen) Cocks of Fort Mohave, Ariz.; granddaugher, Victoria Rae (Kyle) Stirling of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and granddaugher, Ainsley Marie Cocks of Bullhead City, Ariz.
He will be greatly missed by all those family and many friends he left behind.
You are missed
Each and every day.
For you were
SOMEONE SPECIAL
Who meant more
Than words can say.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from July 10 to July 17, 2019