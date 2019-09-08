GEORGE WILLIAM BRAYSHAW
George William Brayshaw, age 85, a 30-year resident of Bullhead City, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Bullhead City. He was born on April 1, 1934 in Loma Linda, Calif.
George started his 30-year firefighting career at the Redlands Fire Dept. in Redlands, Calif. and retired from the Palm Springs Fire Dept. in Calif. in 1985. He was a Korean War Veteran in the U.S. Navy and a lifetime member of the Palm Springs Elks, VFW #10005, Loyal Order of the Moose, Amvets, Fraternal Order of Eagles and American Legion #87 in Bullhead City and Calif. State Firefighters Assn. George was dedicated to his firemen brothers and a patriot to his service and country.
George and Sharon spent summers in Pismo Beach, Calif. where they have many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Pearl Brayshaw.
George is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon; daughter, Kimber
J. Torro of Cabazon, Calif.; sons, Darryl E. Stockham of San Bernardino, Calif. and Darin J. Stockham of Newport Beach, Calif.; brother, Jerald
D. (Eleanor) Brayshaw of Jacksonville, Fl.; sister, Jeannie Brayshaw of Los Angeles, Calif.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the VFW #10005 in Bullhead City, Ariz.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019