Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD "JERRY" CRAWFORD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GERALD "JERRY" CRAWFORD

Gerald "Jerry" Crawford, age 78, a 19-year resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz., passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Gay, W. Va. He was born on August 13, 1941 in Erie, Pa.

Jerry spent 10 years and six months in the Marines and another 10 years and six months in the Army Reserves. He retired from Wood County Schools as the Head Custodian. He enjoyed Civil War re-enactments, , photography, and sharing stories. He was always there to help doing whatever he could. Jerry was a devoted member of the Needles Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his son, Aaron Crawford; father, Alvin Crawford; and mother, Geraldine Young.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark (Danette) Crawford; daughter-in-law, Tina Swinford; two brothers, Bob and Jimmy; and sister, Sharon.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Bullhead City Church of Christ, 1656 Turquoise Rd, Bullhead City, AZ.

"Jerry, you were our rock. Life is not the same without you.

We love you!" GERALD "JERRY" CRAWFORDGerald "Jerry" Crawford, age 78, a 19-year resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz., passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Gay, W. Va. He was born on August 13, 1941 in Erie, Pa.Jerry spent 10 years and six months in the Marines and another 10 years and six months in the Army Reserves. He retired from Wood County Schools as the Head Custodian. He enjoyed Civil War re-enactments, , photography, and sharing stories. He was always there to help doing whatever he could. Jerry was a devoted member of the Needles Church of Christ.He was preceded in death by his son, Aaron Crawford; father, Alvin Crawford; and mother, Geraldine Young.He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark (Danette) Crawford; daughter-in-law, Tina Swinford; two brothers, Bob and Jimmy; and sister, Sharon.A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Bullhead City Church of Christ, 1656 Turquoise Rd, Bullhead City, AZ."Jerry, you were our rock. Life is not the same without you.We love you!" Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.