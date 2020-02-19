GERALD "JERRY" CRAWFORD
Gerald "Jerry" Crawford, age 78, a 19-year resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz., passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Gay, W. Va. He was born on August 13, 1941 in Erie, Pa.
Jerry spent 10 years and six months in the Marines and another 10 years and six months in the Army Reserves. He retired from Wood County Schools as the Head Custodian. He enjoyed Civil War re-enactments, , photography, and sharing stories. He was always there to help doing whatever he could. Jerry was a devoted member of the Needles Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his son, Aaron Crawford; father, Alvin Crawford; and mother, Geraldine Young.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark (Danette) Crawford; daughter-in-law, Tina Swinford; two brothers, Bob and Jimmy; and sister, Sharon.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Bullhead City Church of Christ, 1656 Turquoise Rd, Bullhead City, AZ.
"Jerry, you were our rock. Life is not the same without you.
We love you!"
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020