Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GERALD DWAIN HARRIS

Gerald Dwain Harris, age 83, a 24-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. He was born on May 17, 1935.

Gerald was born and raised in Batavia, Ohio. He was the youngest of five children born to the late Elza and Mary (

Gerald spent 27 years serving with the Littleton, Colo. Police Department and retired in 1990. In 1994 he and Betty moved permanently to Bullhead City, Ariz. where he worked for Ramada/Tropicana Hotel for another 18 years in Surveillance. He enjoyed golf, gambling, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed riding snowmobiles and ATV's in the mountains of Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Harris; brothers, Ralph and Bernard; and sister, Evelyn Mefford.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Harris; daughters, Tammy Harris, Sharon (Chris) Tetman, and Sheila (Tracy) Donahoo; sister, Mary Jane McCrum; eleven grandchildren; and many great and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life memorial service will be announced at a later date to be held in Powderhorn, Colorado. GERALD DWAIN HARRISGerald Dwain Harris, age 83, a 24-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. He was born on May 17, 1935.Gerald was born and raised in Batavia, Ohio. He was the youngest of five children born to the late Elza and Mary ( Smith ) Harris, and was the beloved husband of Betty Jean (Louderback) Harris for 63 years. After serving in the Army for two years Gerald and Betty made their home in Denver, Colorado and raised four children.Gerald spent 27 years serving with the Littleton, Colo. Police Department and retired in 1990. In 1994 he and Betty moved permanently to Bullhead City, Ariz. where he worked for Ramada/Tropicana Hotel for another 18 years in Surveillance. He enjoyed golf, gambling, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed riding snowmobiles and ATV's in the mountains of Colorado.He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Harris; brothers, Ralph and Bernard; and sister, Evelyn Mefford.He is survived by his wife, Betty Harris; daughters, Tammy Harris, Sharon (Chris) Tetman, and Sheila (Tracy) Donahoo; sister, Mary Jane McCrum; eleven grandchildren; and many great and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.A celebration of life memorial service will be announced at a later date to be held in Powderhorn, Colorado. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 5 to May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close