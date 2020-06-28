GERARD FLEMINKS

Gerard Fleminks, age 87, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born and raised in Amsterdam, Holland. At the age of 16 he started his career cruising with the Holland American Lines, traveling the world for seven years. By age 23 he settled in New York City where he worked in the restaurant industry for 15 years. 1970 brought him to Los Angeles, California to manage the dining at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and where he met his wife of 43 years.

Together they moved to Bullhead City in 1984 to raise their family and open the Silver Creek Inn which converted to Silver Creek Assisted Living in 1998, the first assisted living center in Mohave County.

Gerard was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin.

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dr. Malik and Desert Palms Medical, Family Care Home Health and Hospice, and Jo Walsh of Mohave Home Health for all the care and support.

Your prayers are welcomed. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Desert Lawn Funeral Home in Mohave Valley, AZ.

