Major Glen A. Robbins (aka Robbie), age 87, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Bullhead City, Ariz. on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Robbie was born in North Platte, Neb. on January 20, 1933 to Fay and Carol Robbins.

Robbie is a proud member of the Veteran of Underage Military Service (VUMs). He decided at an early age he wanted to be in the military. At age 15, Robbie misrepresented his true age to the Selective Service and was issued a draft card. Robbie joined the Oregon Air National Guard on April 5, 1948 using his fraudulent draft card and his mother's consent signature. His unit, a P-51 fighter squadron, was called to active duty by President Truman at the start of the Korean War. In March 1952, he was given the opportunity to re-enlist in the regular Air Force and was assigned to the Far East. In 1956, Robbie corrected his erroneous birth date, took a test for officer candidate's school and started his Air Force career legitimately.

During the Cuban missile crisis in October 1962, Robbie was an electronic warfare officer in a B-52. Flying out of Grand Forks AFB, N.D. on 24 hour alert sorties, Robbie contracted the mumps. "A small price to pay for how miserable he felt, since it helped quell the Cold War" was all he would say about that subject. In 1964, while assigned to Hq Strategic Air Command, Robbie was tasked to select candidates for a new program, Wild Weasel, to perform dangerous missions over North Vietnam. Robbie took the task seriously, even recommending himself, but his commander would not release him to the program. At that time, a new, professional electronic warfare organization was created, the Association of Old Crows, and Robbie became a charter member of that international organization. Robbie served much of the remainder of his Air Force career as a B-52 electronics warfare officer, retiring as a Major in June 1975.

His military decorations include: Joint Service Commendation Medal, SOG-102, Hq SAC, 71; Meritorious Service Medal, SOG-50, Hq AFSC, 73; National Defense Service Medal w/1 Bronze Service Star; United Nations Service Medal; Korean Service Medal; AF Longevity Service Medal w/4 Oak Leaf Clusters; and, Good Conduct Medal w/2 Oak Leaf Clusters.

After retirement from the Air Force, Robbie continued service to his country by working for a Department of Defense contractor testing electronic warfare equipment on an open-air-range. He was a "connector", if you needed something (anything), just mention it to Robbie and, most likely, it would show up on your doorstep in the not-too-distant future. There are never ending stories of Robbie helping people (no one was a stranger to Robbie). Robbie is a lifetime VFW Post 10005 member. Robbie is the epitome of a patriot who gave 65 years of his life to the service of United States. The high point of his retirement years was in 2018, when he was accepted by Southern Nevada Honor flight to Washington, DC. Mike Whitaker was Robbie's companion and caregiver during the excursion.

He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Glen Robbins; and grandson, Travis Robbins.

Robbie is survived by his wife of 29 years, Della; daughter, Gloria (Richard) Spurlock of New Mexico; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Rest in eternal peace.

A memorial gathering to share "Robbie Stories" will be scheduled.

