GORDON LEROY HOFF (1939 - 2019)
Obituary
GORDON LEROY HOFF
Gordon Leroy Hoff, age 79, a resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz., passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019. He was born November 7, 1939 in Bottineau, ND.
Gordon served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by five sons; and one daughter.
Services for Gordon were held Saturday, April 13, 2019
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019
