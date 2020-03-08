GRACE "SANDY" ARCHEY
Grace "Sandy" Archey, age 77, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born on May 11, 1942 in Bridgewater, Mass.
Sandy loved her children and playing bingo.
She is preceded in death by her life partner, Richard Clemmons; and her son, Steven.
She is survived by her sons, Brian of Mohave Valley, Ariz., Glenn and Sherry of Huntsville, Texas, Sean of Mohave Valley, Ariz., Scott and Amy of Deland, Fla., Tracy of Daytona Beach, Fla.; 17 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was dearly loved and will be truly missed!
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2020