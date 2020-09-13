1/1
GREGORY MEYER
1939 - 2020
Greg Meyer, age 81, a resident of Fort Mohave, Arizona for over 30 years passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Henderson Hospital in Nevada. He was born on May 18, 1939.
Greg was a great husband, father and friend. He loved learning, teaching, and being a member of the congregation of United Methodist Church of Fort Mohave. He was always ready, willing and able to debate and discuss a wide range of subjects.
Greg is survived by his daughter, Jamie Nix-DiPaola and son-in-law, Glenn DiPaola.
He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Lorena (Bell), at Desert Lawn Cemetery.
He will be greatly missed and our lives will be emptier without him.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sep. 13 to Sep. 20, 2020.
