HANORA (NORA) T. BLACKWELL

Hanora (Nora) T. Blackwell, age 84, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 after suffering several years of Lewy Body Dementia. She was born on August 2, 1934 in Long Beach, California to Thomas and Elizabeth Hitt.

As a child Nora was quite involved in sports, with Volleyball being her favorite. Nora spent many years in the nursing field and dedicated her entire adulthood caring for her children and making sure that she provided the best possible life for them, even if it meant working 2 to 3 jobs at a time. She sacrificed many of her own needs just to make sure her children had all that they needed.

Nora was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Wayne Blackwell; her parents; and her son, Tommy.

She is survived by her children; Patrick Clay, Sandra Hickox, Edward Clay and Jeannie Dirk; grandchildren, Justin Wilde, Josiah and Ariana Clay, Cody and Jacob Dirk, Eddy Clay, and Pepe and Ivan Jorrin: and great-grandchildren, Braiden and Hailey Wilde, Camille and Matthew Jorrin.

Nora was the anchor of the family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens in Mohave Valley, Arizona with a small reception to follow at Needles Marina.

In lieu of lowers the family would appreciate donations made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at

